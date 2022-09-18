HILARIOUS: Trump Rips McConnell for Supporting Bill He Actually Doesn’t

Donald Trump went after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday, accusing him of supporting a bill that McConnell does not, in fact, support.

“Mitch McConnell is giving the Democrats everything they want. He is their lapdog!” Trump said in a statement. “He didn’t stop trillions of dollars in spending by refusing to use the Debt Ceiling as a negotiating tool. He gave it up for nothing. Now he wants to give Manchin the thing he wanted in order to destroy America, and even the People of West Virginia. How about his tax on coal?”

“The Republican Senate must do something about this absolute Loser, Mitch McConnell, who folds every time against the Democrats – and he’s only getting worse!” Trump added.

Trump was commenting on Joe Manchin’s energy permitting reform proposal that was part of the deal he struck with Chuck Schumer last month to get the Inflation Reduction Act passed.

McConnell co-sponsored an entirely separate bill that would reform the energy permitting process, putting forth Republicans’ alternative proposal to the one Manchin and Schumer want. McConnell is opposed to Manchin’s permitting bill.

