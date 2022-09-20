Another Shooting Attack: Arabs Open Fire On IDF Base In The Shomron

Arab terrorists opened fire at the Salem military base in the Shomron on Tuesday morning.

B’chasdei Hashem, there were no injuries among Israeli security forces despite the fact that a number of bullet holes were found on the base afterward.

Border Police officers and IDF soldiers launched a manhunt to locate the suspects

Overnight Monday, Israeli security forces operated in a number of Arab villages in Yehudah and Shomron and arrested eight terror suspects.

In the course of the operation, an IDF soldier was lightly injured by Arabs who threw stones at the forces and was evacuated to the hospital for medical treatment.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)