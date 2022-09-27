Ukrainian Report: Russia Launched Iranian Attack Drones At Uman On Rosh Hashanah

A Ukrainian news report said that Russian forces intentionally launched Iranian Shahad-136 kamikaze drones at Uman in an attempt to harm Jews gathered there for Rosh Hashanah.

According to the report, the Ukrainian armed forces shot down over ten drones in southern Ukraine, some of which were directed at Uman.

A member of the Ukrainian security services told a Ukrainian media outlet that “planned terrorist operations against Israeli citizens are one of the conditions for Iranʼs transfer of drones to Russia. As you know, this is not the first example of cooperation between the two terrorist states.”

The site that published the report is considered a reliable Ukrainian site and the information in the report is attributed to “sources in the Ukrainian security services.” The site specifically states that Ukraine has information according to which the Iranians set two conditions for Russia when selling the drones – one of them being attacking Uman. The second condition was not specified.

