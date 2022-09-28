TRUMP TO THE RESCUE: Ex-Prez Offers to Lead Negotiations to End Russia-Ukraine War

Former President Donald Trump has offered to negotiate a peaceful end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, warning that “the entire world is at stake.”
Trump was commenting on Truth Social about the recent explosions that have disabled the Russian NordStream pipelines, which European leaders said was an act of sabotage.
“U.S. “Leadership” should remain “cool, calm, and dry” on the SABOTAGE of the Nord Stream Pipelines,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “This is a big event that should not entail a big solution, at least not yet. The Russia/Ukraine catastrophe should NEVER have happened, and would definitely not have happened if I were President. Do not make matters worse with the pipeline blowup. Be strategic, be smart (brilliant!), get a negotiated deal done NOW. Both sides need and want it. The entire World is at stake. I will head up group???”
While the former president’s offer to lead a group of negotiators to resolve the deadly conflict in eastern Europe is nice, the chances of him being tapped for such a role are less than zero.
why less thn zero, because you
Why would he have to be ‘tapped’?
He doesn’t need to do it as a US representative. Why can’t he do as a private citizen? As many before him have attempted.
If it’s done quietly, he could direct and coordinate. Biden wouldn’t have to know.
Trump’s trying to be Putin’s friend has seriously alienated a large part of the Republican base, and is probably the reason why Biden is president. The only terms will reflect positively on an American leader will be Russia agreeing to withdraw all forces from Ukraine, perhaps in return for an agreement not to expect to pay reparations or to be subject to a war crime trial. Given Trump’s back stabbing of Ukraine earlier, and open support of Putin, not to mention that he was repudiated by American voters in the last election, it is unlikely Ukraine would agree to him as a neutral party. In general, opposition leaders do not play a role in diplomacy (since they are by definition, the loser of the last election, and who wants to curry favor with loser).
just big mouth Balogny , he ll take care with that Russian BUTCHER,
FIND YOURSELF SOME BETTE JOB,
one thing in common 1 big mouth gargage-
go sleeping
take care of Jerold kushner , needs some money
he can do it without being tapped by the bidens, just like kerry tried negotiating with iran during trumps administration….
Ha ha ha ha. The same guy, who as president didn’t know Puerto Ricans were US citizens? Or the guy that wanted to buy Greenland?