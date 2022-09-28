TRUMP TO THE RESCUE: Ex-Prez Offers to Lead Negotiations to End Russia-Ukraine War

Former President Donald Trump has offered to negotiate a peaceful end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, warning that “the entire world is at stake.”

Trump was commenting on Truth Social about the recent explosions that have disabled the Russian NordStream pipelines, which European leaders said was an act of sabotage.

“U.S. “Leadership” should remain “cool, calm, and dry” on the SABOTAGE of the Nord Stream Pipelines,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “This is a big event that should not entail a big solution, at least not yet. The Russia/Ukraine catastrophe should NEVER have happened, and would definitely not have happened if I were President. Do not make matters worse with the pipeline blowup. Be strategic, be smart (brilliant!), get a negotiated deal done NOW. Both sides need and want it. The entire World is at stake. I will head up group???”

While the former president’s offer to lead a group of negotiators to resolve the deadly conflict in eastern Europe is nice, the chances of him being tapped for such a role are less than zero.

