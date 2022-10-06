During Neilah: Netanyahu Suffered Chest Pains, Is Hospitalized

Opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu suffered chest pains during tefillas Neilah at the Great Synagogue in Jerusalem.
A statement from his office said: “Former Prime Minister Netanyahu felt unwell in the shul during Neilah. He underwent a series of tests at the site which came back normal. Currently, he feels well.”
“For the sake of certainty, Netanyahu intends to independently go to the hospital to undergo a test.”
Netanyahu was fasting when he began feeling unwell. On Motzei Yom Kippur, he was admitted to Shaarei Tzedek Hospital for testing.
A later report from Shaarei Tzedek said that Netanyahu will remain in the hospital overnight for observation.
Prime Minister Yair Lapid sent recovery wishes. “I wish Binyamin Netanyahu a speedy and complete recovery. Only health.”
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
אימת הדין
רפואה שלימה
Name for tehillim please? Lol on Lapid….kind of like Eisav “kissing” Yaakov
רפואה שלמה
בנימין בן צילה לרפואה שלימה בתוך שאר חולי ישראל
He should pull out of the election so he can recover.
