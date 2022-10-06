During Neilah: Netanyahu Suffered Chest Pains, Is Hospitalized

Opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu suffered chest pains during tefillas Neilah at the Great Synagogue in Jerusalem.

A statement from his office said: “Former Prime Minister Netanyahu felt unwell in the shul during Neilah. He underwent a series of tests at the site which came back normal. Currently, he feels well.”

“For the sake of certainty, Netanyahu intends to independently go to the hospital to undergo a test.”

Netanyahu was fasting when he began feeling unwell. On Motzei Yom Kippur, he was admitted to Shaarei Tzedek Hospital for testing.

A later report from Shaarei Tzedek said that Netanyahu will remain in the hospital overnight for observation.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid sent recovery wishes. “I wish Binyamin Netanyahu a speedy and complete recovery. Only health.”

