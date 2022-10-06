Drama On Erev Yom Kippur: Frum Woman Enters Shechem, Rescued By PA Police

A frum woman from Elad and her three children drove into Shechem on erev Yom Kippur and had to be rescued by Palestinian Authority police.

Initial reports said she mistakenly drove into Shechem, one of the most dangerous cities in the PA and a hotbed of terrorists, but later report from Kan News said she deliberately drove there to buy a dress for her daughter together with a Palestinian acquaintance from Qalqilya.

They were identified as Israelis by armed terrorists as they were shopping and a tumult ensued, with a mob surrounding them. The Palestinian who brought them there was shot in his leg by the terrorists.

Eventually, after an extremely frightening experience, the Jewish woman and children and the Palestinian acquaintance were transferred to PA police who escorted them out of the city and transferred them to the IDF hours before the start of Yom Kippur.

הנשים בידי כוח צה"ל מחוץ לעיר. הן הגיעו לתוך הקסבה בשכם- כמה מאות מטרים מקבר יוסף וחולצו בידי המנגנונים הפלסטינים כשהן מוקפות בהמון. גרסתן הראשונית: "טעינו בדרך". כעת הן נלקחות למסירת עדות במשטרה. כניסה לשכם זו כמובן סכנת חיים וגם עבירה פלילית pic.twitter.com/Dmi7VbuKGM — איתי בלומנטל Itay Blumental (@ItayBlumental) October 4, 2022

An Israeli security source told Ynet that if it wasn’t for the quick response of the Palestinian police, the incident would have ended with four bodies. However, according to another report, the Israelis were unharmed due to the fact that they were a woman and children rather than men. Ynet reported that terrorists from the “Lion’s Den” terror squad, which operates in the Shechem area and has claimed responsibility for many attacks in recent weeks, were the ones that stopped the Israelis.

“We apply the words of our prophet and we do not kill children and women,” a statement from “Lion’s Den” said, as quoted by Ynet. “For the sake of their children, and in applying G-d’s word, they were handed over to the proper authorities.”

Israeli law forbids Israelis from entering Shechem and other cities and towns inside Area A, which is under the complete control of the Palestinian Authority.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)