TERROR IN JERUSALEM: Female IDF Soldier Killed, Security Guard Critically Injured In Shooting Attack

Terrorists opened fire on Motzei Shabbos at Israeli security forces at the Shuafat checkpoint in east Jerusalem, killing a female IDF soldier and seriously injuring a security guard.

The 18-year-old soldier was evacuated to Hadassah Har Hatzofim Hospital, where a team of doctors fought to save her life. Unfortunately, she was niftar shortly afterward. She was identified on Sunday morning as Noa Lazar, z’l, from the yishuv of Bat Chefer, near Netanya.

A 30-year-old civilian security guard was seriously injured by gunfire. He was evacuated to Hadassah and underwent neurosurgery overnight. As of Sunday morning, he is sedated and ventilated and still in serious condition.

Another female soldier was lightly injured by shrapnel and was treated at the scene.

The terrorist who opened fire arrived at the checkpoint by car and after carrying out the shooting, fled the scene by foot in the direction of Shuafat. Security forces have determined that the driver of the car, who was initially suspected of being an accomplice, was not involved in the attack.

A large number of security forces launched a manhunt for the terrorist.

The police commander of the Jerusalem district, Superintendent Doron Turgeman, said that the identity of those involved in the shooting attack is known to security forces – and that one of them has been caught. “We are in pursuit of three more. The searches are being carried out by special units from the district and the Border Police.”

In the course of the night, two more suspects were caught in an extensive operation by the police together with the Shin Bet and the IDF. There were severe riots in Shuafat as the security forces carried out searches for the terrorists.

United Hatzalah issued a statement after the incident, saying that “due to the nature of the incident, United Hatzalah’s Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit was dispatched to the scene to treat a number of witnesses.”

Meanwhile, in Shuafat, Arabs set off fireworks in a joyful display of glee at the loss of Jewish blood in the attack:

