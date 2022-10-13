Watch Moving Videos: Bnei Brak Salutes Shomrei Shemita Farmers

Thousands of Bnei Brak residents filled the streets on Wednesday, Chol Hamoed Sukkos, to pay tribute to farmers who were shomer shemitah k’hilchasa.

The giborei koach were driven through the streets as residents clapped and cheered for them.

Men, women and children also lined up to receive brachos from the farmers.

The parade is a traditional event that has taken place in Bnei Brak in the “eighth year” for decades.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)