Watch Moving Videos: Bnei Brak Salutes Shomrei Shemita Farmers

Thousands of Bnei Brak residents filled the streets on Wednesday, Chol Hamoed Sukkos, to pay tribute to farmers who were shomer shemitah k’hilchasa.
The giborei koach were driven through the streets as residents clapped and cheered for them.
Men, women and children also lined up to receive brachos from the farmers.
The parade is a traditional event that has taken place in Bnei Brak in the “eighth year” for decades.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
Shemita is related to shabbos. In seven years there are 52 shabosim per year with a total of 7 x 52 = 364 shabosim plus one day left over per year from 365 days generating another shabbos with a total of 365 shabbosim in seven years as explained by the Yismach Moishe. We rest a year from planting to make up for things growing on shabbos. So, Hakhel on Sukkos after shemita emphasizes the holiness of shabbos like Vayakhel does.