Chareidi Family With 3 Small Children Escapes Lynch Attempt Near J-m

Amid the worst riots to break out in Israel since Operation Guardian of the Walls in Jerusalem overnight Wednesday, a Chareidi family with a baby and two toddlers came under fierce attack near Neve Yaakov.

The family was on the way to Kever Rochel and made a wrong turn, ending up on the main road of the nearby Arab neighborhood of Beit Hanina. When the local Arabs spotted them, dozens of Arabs began trying to open the doors of the car and throwing rocks and other objects, while blocking the car from leaving the neighborhood.

The father of the family, Yaakov, told Israeli media outlets: “The Arabs had blocked the road with pallets. As soon as they realized we were Jews, they all charged at us and tried to open the door and started throwing stones and rocks at us. ”

“The window next to my wife exploded. My feet froze but then I remembered that Hakadosh Baruch Hu is watching over me – I felt a surge of koach and drove through the baalagan. My son began to wail along with my wife. I told her to call the police. A stone fell next to my child in the car. I was saved by nisei nissim in the zechus of Rochel Imeninu.”

The family’s car sustained heavy damage in the incident.

