Lapid Slams Australia For Reversal On Jerusalem, Ambassador Reprimanded

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Tuesday that Canberra no longer recognizes West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, a reversal of the 2018 decision of the previous government led by conservative prime minister Scott Morrison.

Wong claimed that Morrison’s decision “caused conflict and distress in part of the Australian community, and the government seeks to resolve that.”

The government, now controlled by the center-left Labor Party, said that it is renewing Australia’s recognition of Tel Aviv as Israel’s capital, saying that the status of Jerusalem should be determined in “peace talks” between Israel and the Palestinian Authority. Wong added that the move “recommits Australia to international efforts in the responsible pursuit of progress towards a just and enduring two-state solution.”

Wong also claimed that Morrison’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital was spurred by an election in a suburb of Sydney with a large Jewish population. “You know what this was?” she said. “This was a cynical play, unsuccessful, to win the seat of Wentworth and a by-election.”

Prime Minister Yair Lapid responded to the announcement by stating: “In light of the way this decision was made in Australia, as a hasty response to an incorrect report in the media, we can only hope that the Australian government manages other matters more seriously and professionally. Jerusalem is the eternal and united capital of Israel and nothing will ever change that.”

Israel’s Foreign Ministry summoned Australian ambassador to Israel Paul Griffiths for a reprimand in the wake of the announcement.

International human rights lawyer Arsen Ostrovsky responded to the announcement by stating: “Israel should move its Embassy from Canberra to Bondi Beach, pending a resolution between Australia and the Indigenous people, upon whose land they settled.”

The Executive Council of Australian Jewry (ECAJ) expressed great disappointment in the government’s decision, stating: “The timing of this morning’s cabinet decision was clearly media driven. The status of Jerusalem is an important foreign policy issue and it is demeaning for Australia to have its international position changed in such a shoddy manner…[It is] a gratuitous insult to a key economic and strategic ally, with no countervailing benefit for Australians. This is no way to treat an ally whose intelligence-sharing with Australia has prevented at least one terrorist attack against Australians that we know of.”

“The decision panders to the most extreme elements of the Labor Party and will also serve as a disincentive for the Palestinians to return to negotiations.”

