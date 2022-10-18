Watch Moving Video: HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein At Hakafos Shniyos At Yeshivas Ponevezh

Hakafos Shniyos took place at yeshivos and shuls across Israel on Motzei Yom Tov on Monday night.

In the video below, the Gadol HaDor, HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein, is seen entering the room for hakafos shniyos at Yeshivas Ponevezh.

In an incredible display of kavod haTorah, thousands of bochurim and Bnei Torah dance and sing for the elderly Gadol as he enters the room.

Hakafos shniyos at Yeshivas Beis Matisyahu in Bnei Brak:

Hakafos Shniyos at Yeshivas Ateres Yisrael in Modiin Illit:

Hakafos Shniyos at Yeshivas Ohr Yisrael in Petach Tikvah:

Hakafos Shniyos of Bnei Chul in Yeshivas Shalavim:

Hakafos Shniyos outside Yeshivas Mercaz HaRav:

Hakafos Shniyos in Yeshivas Har HaMor.

Hakafos Shniyos in Yeshivas Mitzpe Ramon.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)