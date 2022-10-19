The Harmonious Ties Of The 2 Roshei Yeshivos Of Slabodka

Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka, HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau, explained the background to the unusually affectionate relationship between him and his fellow Rosh Yeshivah, HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch.

In the course of a sichah he gave over to the editors of the Doroseinu newsletter, which was published ahead of the historic event for Slabodka alumni after Sukkos, HaRav Landau responded to a question about the “affectionate ties and friendship of the Slabodka Roshei Yeshivos, which can’t be taken for granted” by reminiscing on the great emphasis that past Roshei Yeshivos of Slabodka placed on showing kavod to others. “Perhaps it’s connected to showing kavod for others – real kavod, not a display of kavod,” he said.

HaRav Landau explained how the Rosh Yeshivah, HaGaon HaRav Baruch Rosenberg, z’tl showed him kavod when he began delivering shiurim in the yeshivah. “When HaRav Mordechai [Shulman] was the Rosh Yeshivah, he was the only Rosh Yeshivah. Afterward, the Rosh Yeshivah was Rebbe Baruch, z’tl and he was also the only Rosh Yeshivah. I remember that he would deliver the shiur – and when we began to deliver shiurim, he said: ‘It’s not right that they print my shiurim and not yours.’ That was Rebbe Baruch – he showed kavod and appreciation to others.”

He also recounted an incident he experienced with the Mashgiach, HaGaon HaTzaddik Reb Moshe Tikochinsky, z’tl [the Mashgiach of Slabodka from 1946 -1988] that illustrates the respectful relations that characterized the yeshiva leadership.

“In the previous generation, there was the Mashgiach HaRav Moshe Tikochinsky and he was mechadeish in the mussar of kavod for others. He was the shaliach tzibur for Mussaf of Rosh Hashanah and would say the section from ואנחנו כורעים until the end. After davening, I told him that in my opinion, it’s part of chazaras hashatz – we should say it aloud.”

“Despite the fact that he had done it his own way for many years, he didn’t initiate a discussion on the issue at all, and already the next day, he changed his minhag and began reciting it aloud. He had a special anavah.”

