Terror In Israel: Shooting Attack In Shomron, Bullets Found In Bedroom

Terrorists opened fire at the yishuv of Shaked in the Shomron on Tuesday morning.

Bullet holes and bullets were found in two homes in the yishuv. B’Chasdei Hashem, there were no injuries.

IDF forces launched a manhunt for the terrorists.

One of the homes that was hit is the home of the Chassid family, whose family members were at home at the time of the shooting and miraculously weren’t injured. “Suddenly we heard a volley of gunfire and felt a hit in the house,” the father of the family, Ariel, told Channel 12 News, adding that after the shooting ended, they found bullets in one of the bedrooms. Ariel said that his children were traumatized by the incident and were still crying hours later.

Following the incident, the head of the Shomron Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, slammed the government for its lack of action.

“This government neglects security – in the Shomron, at Dizengoff in Tel Aviv, in Elad, and everywhere else in the State of Israel,” he said. “This neglect must end. It’s over a month that I’ve been warning again and again, along with many others, that we demand the return of all the checkpoints and Operation Protective Wall 2 now. It’s possible to prevent a widespread wave of terrorism throughout the country. The wave of terrorism is already in full swing. The government must come to its senses.”

A shooting attack previously took place on Monday night when terrorists opened fire at Border Guard officers at the Salem base in the Shomron. Several bullets were found on the base but b’chasdei Hashem, there were no injuries to the forces.

The officers returned fire at the source of the gunfire and launched a manhunt for the terrorists.

