Report: Botched Mossad Op In Malaysia Ends With Arrest Of Mossad Operatives

Mossad agents in Malaysia abducted a Palestinian man from the Gaza Strip but he was released by Malaysian security officials, the Malaysian New Straits Times reported on Monday.

According to the report, the incident occurred at the end of September in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur. Malaysians acting on behalf of Mossad abducted the Gazan due to his suspected ties with the military wing of Hamas and secreted him away to an undisclosed location, where he was interrogated by Mossad agents via a video call from Tel Aviv.

The abducted man’s friend, another Palestinian who had witnessed the kidnapping, reported the incident to Malaysian security services, who rescued the Gazan and arrested the Mossad operatives shortly afterward.

On Tuesday, Malaysian news channels published a video of a number of suspects who were allegedly working for the Mossad being marched by security services into a courthouse.

Local reports say that 18 people were arrested for alleged involvement in the kidnapping.

