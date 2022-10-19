Chareidi Woman Appointed As Highest Ranking Female In Israel’s Fire & Rescue Servies

Mrs. Rachel Pisam, a Chareidi mother of 11 from Bnei Brak, was unanimously elected on Wednesday as the head of the human resources department of Israel’s Fire and Rescue Services.

Pisam, 55, who is also a grandmother of 18, will be promoted to the rank of deputy chief [Tafsar], which is equivalent to the rank of a general in the IDF. She is the first woman to be promoted to this rank.

Fire and Rescue Commissioner Eyal Caspi, told Ynet: “Racheli is a trailblazer as the first woman to be promoted to the rank of Tafser and become part of the senior command staff of the fire department. As part of her role, which is at the heart of the command activity, Pisem will be required to develop operational forces and their adaptation to the various threats and scenarios in an era of global climate change and crisis, as well as the transformation of the fire and rescue system into a leading emergency body that is a central pillar in Israel’s national resilience.”

“Fortunately, people no longer ask how a mother of 11 children can succeed in her position,” Rachel said. “A lot of prioritizing and a lot of help from the husband and children makes it possible to raise a wonderful family at the same time as serving in challenging positions.”

Pisam, a graduate of Hebrew University, has a Bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences and a Master’s degree in public policy.

Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev said: “There is no candidate more worthy than this one. To me, she represents everything that is wonderful about Israel and how it integrates people from all sectors. Rachel is not only a top professional whose skills and abilities would bless any organization but is a real trailblazer. She worked her way from junior positions in the public service and earned two degrees in public service and most recently served as vice president of Human Capital and Administration at the Public Security Ministry.

“Rachel performed this role superbly. During the time she worked at the ministry, I got to know her impressive abilities, exceptional work quality, and great dedication. I was sorry when she asked to leave the ministry and compete for the position in the Fire and Rescue Services, but I am proud and happy that we will continue to benefit from her skills.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)