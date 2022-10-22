Chareidi Man Seriously Wounded In Terror Attack Near Ramat Eshkol [Videos]

A Chareidi man in his 20s was seriously wounded in a stabbing attack on Shabbos afternoon near the Givat HaMivtar light rail station in between the Ramat Eshkol and French Hill neighborhoods of Jerusalem.

The attack occurred at about 4:15 p.m. on Sheshes Hayamim Street. The terrorist, a 16-year-old Arab-Israeli from Anata, next to Shuafat, fled the scene afterward. The wounded man, who was found lying on the ground with a knife in his back, was evacuated in serious condition to Shaarei Tzedek Hospital.

On Motzei Shabbos, the hospital reported that the victim’s condition is serious but stable and that after initial treatment and tests, he was transferred to the operating room.

A large number of police forces under the command of Jerusalem District Commander Superintendent Doron Turgeman quickly arrived at the scene and launched a manhunt for the terrorist.

At about 5 p.m., a police officer from the Shalem station of the Jerusalem district identified the suspected terrorist in a soccer field in Sheikh Jarrah (near the Chaim Bar-Lev highway). When the terrorist spotted the police officer, he tried to run away but the police officer scaled a fence and chased after him.

The teen turned toward the police officer brandishing part of the knife, that had apparently broken earlier. The police officer, who felt his life was in danger, shot at him and neutralized him. The whole scene took place in front of dozens of children on the soccer field.

Below is a video of the terrorist, who was seriously wounded, being evacuated to the hospital:

Jerusalem District Commander Doron Turgeman praised the work of the police and the officer who neutralized the terrorist, saying that the police officer was in a car when he recognized the terrorist. “He called to him to stop, but the suspect started to run away. It was an area with many children playing and the police officer acted professionally.”

Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai also praised the work of the police, saying; “From the moment the attack in Jerusalem was reported, the Jerusalem District police acted to quickly arrest the terrorist to prevent him from continuing to stab Jews throughout the city.”

It was reported on Motzei Shabbos that security forces raided the teen terrorist’s home in east Jerusalem and arrested his father and another relative. Local Arabs began rioting and attempted to harm the police by throwing objects at them, including iron bars, stones and firecrackers. Three Border Police officers were lightly injured and required medical treatment and several police vehicles were damaged.

