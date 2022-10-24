HaGaon HaRav Meir Tzvi Bergman: “I Can’t Remain Silent”

HaGaon HaRav Meir Tzvi Bergman, one of the Zakeinei Chevrei Moetzes HaTorah and the son-in-law of the Avi Ezri, z’tl, published a scathing letter against Chareidim who are planning on voting for right-wing parties that may be religious but are not Chareidi and espouse hashkafos that are “k’neged HaTorah.”

HaRav Bergman began his letter by emphasizing the mesorah from the Chazon Ish, z’tl, HaGaon HaRav Elazar Menachem Man Shach, z’tl, and other gedolim that it is our chiyuv to vote for the Chareidi party. “And how much they were concerned and were mitz’taer on this issue,” the Rosh Yeshivah wrote.

“And as the day of elections approaches, it’s unnecessary to arouse whoever has Yiras Hashem in his heart,” HaRav Bergman continued. “And especially after what we’ve seen in the past year, how the ruchniyus of those who fear Hashem is mamash b’sakanah. There was never something like this in Yisrael, when those who have deviated from the moral path and are misguided seek to influence our lifestyle of kedushah v’taharah in an attempt to sabotage the Kerem Beis Hashem, like all the goyim. And especially as the inyan of the freedom of Bnei Yeshivos to learn Torah without interference is still on the agenda – and the kiyum of yeshivos is the existence of Torah and Yahadus, which is the kiyum of all Bais Yisrael.”

“And chalilah v’chas to vote and lend a hand to a party that doesn’t adhere to the derech haTorah. I can’t be silent when I heard that some of the Chareidi public are leaning toward voting for a party that declare themselves to be so-called ‘chareidim al Hashem v’al devaro,” when their entire hashkafah on the inyan of sheleimus Eretz Yisrael, holding on to Tzionus and nationalism – is ‘an errant seedling in the vineyard of Hashem.'”

“Because by the very fact of attaching yourselves to them and supporting them, you’re attaching yourselves to their views and joining with them in all their actions, which are k’neged haTorah.”

“And morning and evening, they put Klal Yisrael at risk by provoking the Umos HaOlam and ascending in tumah to the Makom Hamikdash and transgressing the three vows which Hakadosh Baruch Hu promised Yisrael.”

HaRav Bergman also addressed those who abstain from voting due to their refusal to recognize the State. “And it seems that even the opinion of the Gedolim who believed that participating in elections and the state’s support of Mosdos Torah, means recognizing the state which can lead to foreign intervention, chas v’chalilah. But now, at a time that they are trying to ‘breach the wall’ – to interfere with our lifestyle – in our homes, in the chinuch of our children, in the ability of Jews to live a life of Torah and Yahudus in Eretz Yisrael, and they’re declaring war in public, that this is their entire goal – even on things that are not related to their financial support of mosdos Torah – [these Gedolim] would also say and instruct us that it is our holy obligation to save ourselves from them.”

“Because at this time, the whole purpose of voting is to allow the kiyum of a life of Torah and mitzvos in Eretz Yisrael. And he who is concerned about his nefesh and the nefashos of his household should vote for the Chareidi party with the siman of Gimmel.”

“.ומי יאמר שלום אני, את נפשי הצלתי ושלום עלי נפשי.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)