President Herzog Arrives In Washington For A Two-Day Visit

Israeli President Issac Herzog arrived in Washington on Tuesday for a two-day visit at the invitation of US President Joe Biden.

Biden invited Herzog to visit during his trip to Israel in July.

Herzog is scheduled to meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and senior Congress members on Tuesday as well as with American Jewish leaders.

On Wednesday he will meet with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and will then be hosted by Biden at the White House.

Herzog’s office issued a statement prior to his departure, saying that he will mainly be discussing regional developments during his visit, especially “the Iranian threat.”

