Storm Arises After Arab MK Calls Slain Terrorist In Shechem “Our Martyrs”

A storm of outrage broke out in Israel on Tuesday evening when Hadash-Ta’al MK Aida Touma-Sliman praised the Lions’ Den terrorists killed in an IDF operation in Shechem overnight Monday as “our martyrs.”

It should be noted that the terrorists were responsible for a number of terror attacks against Israelis, including one that killed IDF soldier Ido Baruch, h’yd, 21, and were actively planning to carry out additional deadly attacks.

“Shechem parts from our martyrs today,” Touma-Sliman wrote on Facebook next to a photo of the mass funeral in Shechem for the terrorists. “Our Palestinian nation says goodbye to its martyrs.”

“The more the occupation increases its crimes, the more the resistance escalates,” she continued. “An important lesson in the history of nations.”

Defense Minister Benny Gantz slammed Touma-Sliman’s words: “I’m ashamed of public representatives who support terrorists and are prepared to let them continue to spill the blood of Israeli citizens,” he wrote.

“MK Aida Touma-Sliman proves again that the Joint List can’t be included in a government or relied on for its establishment.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)