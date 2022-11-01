Boyaner Rebbe Becomes Israeli Citizen In Order To Vote For The 1st Time [VIDEO]

The Boyaner Rebbe, a member of the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah, became an Israeli citizen and voted for the first time in his life on Tuesday.

The Rebbe is a US citizen and until now, has refrained from becoming an Israeli citizen.

According to a B’Chadrei Chareidim report, after the gathering of the Moetzes in the summer, the Rebbe questioned how he could sit on the Moetzes and instruct his chassidim to vote when he himself doesn’t vote. He subsequently made aliyah, becoming an Israeli citizen so he could vote.

There was much excitement in the chassidus about the Rebbe voting and the chassidim embarked on a campaign to encourage more people to vote in order to increase kavod Shamayim.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)