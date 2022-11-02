“He Grabbed A Knife From The Kitchen And Searched For A Jew”

At the conclusion of an investigation by the Jerusalem District Police and the Shin Bet, a prosecutor’s statement was submitted in preparation for an indictment against the terrorist who carried out a stabbing attack a week and a half ago in Jerusalem.

A yeshivah bochur, Eliyahu ben Margalit, was severely injured in the attack and is now paralyzed.

An investigation of the stabbing shows that the terrorist acted alone without any outside assistance. He took the knife he used in the attack from his family’s kitchen, hid it on his body, and began searching for a potential victim who appeared obviously Jewish. When he spotted a yeshivah bochur, he followed after him and stabbed him in his back. The knife’s handle broke off from the force of the stabbing and the blade remained lodged in the victim’s body.

Afterward, the terrorist, still clutching the sheath of the knife in his hand, fled the area on foot toward a soccer field in Sheikh Jarrah. When he arrived, he tried to hide among the boys and teens playing soccer to avoid being spotted by the police. However, shortly later, a Border Police officer from the Jerusalem District recognized him and neutralized him after a brief chase.

An indictment is expected to be filed against the terrorist within the next week.

The public is asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Eliyahu ben Margalit b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)