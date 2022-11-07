Prominent Rabbanim Call for Mechanchim to Not Use Smartphones, Including Filtered Ones

A new letter from Rav Shmuel Kamenetzky shlit”a and signed by Rav Elya Ber Wachtfogel shlit”a, Rav Malkiel Kotler shlit”a, and Rav Yosef Harari-Raful, urges schools and yeshivos to prohibit smartphones, including filtered ones, on their premises.

“The possession of smartphones in the hands of roshei mosdos, mechanchim, and mechanchos is something that leads innocent talmidim and talmidos who cannot distinguish between one smartphones and another, introducing an air of permissibility into their hearts which are struggling with the test of our g eneration,” the letter says.

“Although the possession of this device can be very beneficial for a school’s needs, and it can seem to be for the purpose of a mitzvah, nevertheless, the benefit is outweighed by the loss in regards to the chinuch of the next generation in holiness and purity,” it notes.

