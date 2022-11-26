BDE: 2nd Victim Of Jerusalem Attack Succumbs To His Injuries

The Jerusalem terror attack that took place at the entrance to the city on Wednesday morning claimed a second victim on erev Shabbos when Tadesa Tshuma, hy’d, passed away.

Tshuma, z’l, a 50-year-old Ethiopian immigrant, was being treated in the ICU in Shaarei Tzedek Hospital for a severe head injury. The doctors fought for his life but warned on Thursday that it was unlikely they could save him.

A statement from Shaarei Tzedek said: “We share in the family’s deep sorrow and send our condolences. The family of the late Tadesa thanks Am Yisrael for its support and requests that its privacy be respected.”

The niftar left behind a wife and two children.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)