Islamic Jihad Terror Group Threatens To Assassinate Itamar Ben-Gvir

The Islamic Jihad terror organization on Monday threatened to assassinate Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir.

“Ben-Gvir’s fate will be like that of Rechavem Ze’evi,” an Islamic Jihad spokesperson said, referring to the late minister who was murdered in 2001 by terrorists of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

The spokesperson added that Ben-Gvir’s appointment as a senior minister “will only hasten the disappearance of the occupation.”

In response to the threats, Ben-Gvir said that “the threats of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization will not deter me. We are determined to restore security to the residents of the State of Israel. The time has come to form a fully right-wing government so that we can crush the Islamic Jihad.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)