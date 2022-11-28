Read Between The Lines – Help us help others

When you’re in pain, it’s easy to feel alone, especially if no one seems to be hearing your cries for help. Through understanding, someone in pain can truly heal. Together, the Nevonim team works to embody that concept—to be a light to those in darkness.

Nevonim is a family of 1:1 mentors and care managers whose life mission is to extend a lifeline of understanding and hope to those dealing with personal crises—serving young adults on their journey toward recovery by becoming their trusted confidantes and loyal guides.

Through comprehensive care management, mentorship, friendship; hundreds of hours of guidance; and years of collaborative healing, they’ve helped countless clients triumph over some of the darkest challenges of their lives. Collectively, their goal is to bring out the individual’s potential, enabling each person to create their best, healthiest, most functional life. In short, they extend a lifeline of understanding and hope to those dealing with personal crises, helping them heal, grow, and thrive.

