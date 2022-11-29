3 Jews In Iran Arrested As Passing By Protests Site

Iranian authorities recently arrested three Jews who passed by the area of the protests that have spread across the country over the past months, Kan News reported.

According to the report, one of the three Jews was already released. The kehilla is making extensive efforts to secure the release of the other two Jews.

Most local Jews are cautious about not passing through the areas where the protests are being held despite the fact that some of the protests in Tehran are taking place near a shul.

Several weeks ago, the Jewish kehilla made an effort to avoid being associated with the protests by publishing a public letter of support for the regime in which it condemned the protests and called for a direct dialogue with the government.

The protests began after the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested for her allegedly loose hijab.

In the first public acknowledgment of the protests’ death toll, an Iranian general on Monday said that over 300 people have been killed in the unrest. The US-based Human Rights Activists in Iran say that the actual toll is far higher, stating that 451 civilians and 60 security forces have been killed and over 18,000 civilians have been arrested.

