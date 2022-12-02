Israel To Deport Terrorist Who Planned To Murder HaRav Ovadia Yosef, Z’tl

Salah Hamouri, a terrorist who years ago planned to assassinate HaGaon HaRav Ovadia Yosef z’tl, will be deported from Israel to France, in a move advanced by Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked.

Hamouri, born in Jerusalem to a Palestinian father and a French mother in 1985, began engaging in terror activities from a young age and was arrested and imprisoned several times. In 2005, he was arrested for conspiring to murder HaRav Yosef z’tl, among other crimes, and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

In 2011, he was released from prison as part of the Shalit deal and returned to carrying out terrorist acts against Israel. He was most recently arrested in March 2022 for his membership in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine terror group.

A decision to revoke Hamouri’s residency was made after a bureaucratic process that included a recommendation from the Shin Bet, as well as the approval of Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar. He will be released from administrative detention on Friday and will be deported to France. A notification on the matter has already been delivered to the French Consulate in Jerusalem.

It should be noted that Arabs who are Israeli citizens or residents of east Jerusalem are rarely deported from Israel due to legal issues stemming from the fact that most Arabs lack additional citizenship. However, since Hamouri holds French citizenship, a decision was made to deport him as he took advantage of his Jerusalem residency status in order to engage in terror acts against Israel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)