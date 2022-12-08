PURE INSANITY: Man Planning to Shoot Up NYC Shul Released from Jail

A man who was arrested at Port Authority as he was on his way to commit violence against a New York City shul was allowed to walk free by a judge on Wednesday, pending a trial.

Mathew Mahrer, who along with another man, Christopher Brown, were planning a shooting attack against Jews, should have been kept locked up, the Manhattan DA argued.

“We now know that Mahrer, Brown and [a] third individual, drove to Pennsylvania on November 18 to purchase a firearm. That individual who drove with them has since been arrested by federal authorities,” Assistant District Attorney Edward Burns told the judge.

Burns noted that Mahrer drove to Pennsylvania to purchase a gun to be used in his plot, had a bulletproof vest prepared for an attack, and had a Nazi armband linked to his evil plans.

Still, and despite Mahrer likely posing a real threat to Jews when he is free, Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Neil Ross sided with Brown’s defense team and ruled that he can walk free, with his family already having put down $150,000 in bail money for him.

“We requested a remand at the initial arraignment,” DA Alvin Bragg said outside the courthouse. “We requested it today based on the seriousness of the facts when we made our application. The judge ruled.”

Now, another insane – and incredible dangerous – criminal is back on the streets of New York City.

