Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

U.S. Warns of “Imminent” Hamas Attack on Gazans, Saying Any Violence Would Breach Cease-Fire

The U.S. State Department warned Saturday that it has “credible reports” indicating Hamas may imminently violate the Gaza cease-fire by launching an attack on Palestinian civilians — a move Washington said would be a “direct and grave violation” of the U.S.-brokered truce and would prompt countermeasures to protect people in Gaza.

In a brief posting on social media, the State Department said it had informed the guarantor nations of the Gaza peace agreement of the intelligence and demanded that Hamas “uphold its obligations under the ceasefire terms.” The department said only that the planned attack would “undermine the significant progress achieved through mediation efforts” and warned that “measures will be taken to protect the people of Gaza and preserve the integrity of the ceasefire” should the attack proceed. No operational details about the alleged plot were released.

The warning comes amid growing signs that the fragile truce, negotiated last week and credited with temporarily halting two years of conflict, remains under acute strain. U.S. officials have repeatedly cited disturbing footage and reports of public executions and intra-Hamas violence in Gaza since the deal took effect — developments critics say show the group has been unwilling or unable to disarm fully.

President Donald Trump, who helped broker the 20-point peace plan, sternly warned this week that Washington could authorize force if Hamas continues to carry out killings inside Gaza. “If Hamas continues to kill people in Gaza … we will have no choice but to go in and kill them,” the president wrote on his platform — a comment his aides later sought to narrow by saying the United States would not itself occupy Gaza but could support allied action.

The State Department did not immediately respond to requests for additional comment about the intelligence reports. The agency’s public posting underscored how quickly the diplomatic gains around the cease-fire could unravel if armed factions in Gaza disregard the accord’s terms — and how the guarantor nations are now being pressed to enforce compliance.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

WATCH: Trump Felt Israel Was “Out of Control” After Botched Strike On Hamas Leadership In Qatar, Kushner Says

U.S. Warns of “Imminent” Hamas Attack on Gazans, Saying Any Violence Would Breach Cease-Fire

Trump Commutes Sentence of Former Rep. George Santos After Seven-Year Fraud Conviction

ON A SILVER PLATTER: Jewish Billionaire Bill Ackman Warns Sliwa Is Handing NYC to Mamdani as Socialist’s Odds Surge to 90%

NOT EVEN HIDING IT: NYC Mayoral Frontrunner Mamdani Campaigns With Unindicted 1993 World Trade Center Bombing Co-Conspirator

Massive Fire in Flatbush Spreads to “Bobbie’s Place” Gemach Warehouse [VIDEO]

Hamas Returns Bodies of Three Hostages; One Identified as 75-Year-Old Eliyahu “Churchill” Margalit Hy”d

John Bolton Surrenders To Face Charges Of Sharing Classified Information

Mamdani Calls Israel a ‘Genocidal State’ as Cuomo Fires Back: ‘You’re Not Even a Democrat’

NEW YORK: Anti-Israel Coalition Praises Hamas, Hezbollah in Tribute to Oct. 7 Mastermind Yahye Sinwar