Mamdani Calls Israel a ‘Genocidal State’ as Cuomo Fires Back: ‘You’re Not Even a Democrat’

New York City mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani accused Israel of committing “genocide” three times in the span of a few minutes during a heated debate Thursday night with rivals Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa.

The exchange, aired live on NY1, opened with Cuomo accusing Mamdani of abandoning Democratic principles for urging voters to “leave it blank” in the presidential primaries — a protest against U.S. support for Israel.

“You’re not even a Democrat,” Cuomo said, drawing applause from parts of the audience.

Mamdani shot back sharply: “I said leave it blank in the presidential primary because primaries are a place to air dissent. And like many Americans, I was horrified by the Israeli genocide of Palestinians.”

Pressed on his refusal earlier this week to call on Hamas to disarm, Mamdani appeared to walk back his comments. “Of course I believe that they should lay down their arms,” he said, before pivoting to accuse Israel again.

“Calling for a ceasefire means ceasing fire — that means all parties have to cease fire and put down their weapons,” Mamdani said. “The reason we call for that is not only for the end to the genocide but also for unimpeded access to humanitarian aid.”

He added that any peace framework must “address the conditions that preceded this — conditions like the occupation, the siege, and apartheid.”

Mamdani also attacked Cuomo for volunteering to join Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s legal defense team at the International Court of Justice, calling it “disgraceful” and accusing Cuomo of aiding Israel “during the course of this genocide.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)