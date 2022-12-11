TRIPLEDEMIC: NYC Urges Residents to Mask Up Amid Virus Surge

New York City officials are urging residents to dust off their face masks amid a worrying surge in flu, RSV, and Covid cases across the city.
NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said his office is recommending not only masks, but also flu vaccines and Covid booster shots to mitigate rising infections.
“While respiratory viruses are spreading at high levels in NYC, there are common-sense ways to protect yourself and your loved ones this holiday season: vaccination, boosters, wearing a mask indoors or among crowds and staying home if you don’t feel well,” Vasan tweeted.
The official city advisory calls for wearing a mask anytime when indoors, as well as in crowded outdoor settings.
“Wear a high-quality mask, such as a KN95 or KF94 or an N95 respirator, for additional protection,” the advisory says.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Oooooooooor, and here’s a wild idea I’m just putting out there…. If you are a healthy individual and not immunocompromised, go about your business like you’ve done your whole life and let your immune system do its job and fight off the common cold and winter viruses. nothing wrong with a couple of days of sniffles, aches and even fever. It will make you stronger in the long run. Masks weaken your immune system since you are never exposed to everyday germs
“The official city advisory calls for wearing a mask anytime when indoors”
So, when I’m at home they’re recommending I wear a mask?? Only in NY
Agree with CHjewess except in one regard
Nothing wrong if you are healthy and exposed to normal viruses
However
Whoever proved that masks even work?
To date there are no high quality studies showing that masks made even a speck of a difference in infection rates especially regarding covid. Cities with or without mask mandates had similar infection rates and all studies comparing mask vs no mask showed that in fact masks created other issues. Perhaps from breathing in all that moist oxygen depleted mask filled with a breeding ground of bacteria….
Here we go again with the mask stupidity.
According to the WSJ Corona will only be over by 2024.
Nu-nu