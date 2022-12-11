TRIPLEDEMIC: NYC Urges Residents to Mask Up Amid Virus Surge

New York City officials are urging residents to dust off their face masks amid a worrying surge in flu, RSV, and Covid cases across the city.

NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said his office is recommending not only masks, but also flu vaccines and Covid booster shots to mitigate rising infections.

“While respiratory viruses are spreading at high levels in NYC, there are common-sense ways to protect yourself and your loved ones this holiday season: vaccination, boosters, wearing a mask indoors or among crowds and staying home if you don’t feel well,” Vasan tweeted.

The official city advisory calls for wearing a mask anytime when indoors, as well as in crowded outdoor settings.

“Wear a high-quality mask, such as a KN95 or KF94 or an N95 respirator, for additional protection,” the advisory says.

