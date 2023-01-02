HaRav Amar: “Unparalleled Bushah – Yiryei Shamayim Supported Ohana’s Appt”

The Rav of Jerusalem, HaRav Shlomo Amar, slammed the Chareidi MKs who voted last week in favor of the appointment of Likud MK Amir Ohana as Knesset Speaker last week.

Ohana is the first member of the toeivah community to serve as the Knesset Speaker and thanked his “husband” during the ceremony.

UTJ MKs Moshe Gafni and Meir Porush bowed their heads when Ohana mentioned his partner.

גפני ופרוש הורידו את הראש במכוון במהלך נאומו של יו״ר הכנסת אמיר אוחנה pic.twitter.com/Nvpc7AdmGD — יקי אדמקר (@YakiAdamker) December 29, 2022

“Oiy for that busha, oiy for that cherpah,” HaRav Amar said during his weekly shiur in the Ner HaTorah Beis Medrash in Jerusalem. “Oiy to the ears who hear this, appointing them to so-called important positions, they already lost all their shame.”

HaRav Amar continued by quoting the words of the Ohr HaChayim HaKadosh, that before the Geulah, Am Yisrael is destined to reach the 50th gate of tumah. “In Mitzrayim, they reached the 49th gate of tumah. Hakadosh Baruch Hu afflicted them with the hardship of slavery in order to hasten their departure before they reached the 50th gate of tumah. And why – because if they reached the 50th gate, they wouldn’t be able to leave. That was there [in Mitzrayim] because they hadn’t yet received the Torah. But in the last Geulah, they’ll reach the 50th gate and will emerge from it via the Torah – this matter is the 50th gate of tumah.”

“Even if there were meshugaim who did this, they would hide it and oiy to those who heard about it. And now in our great sins, the boundaries have been breached, Hashem Yeracheim, that He shouldn’t bring calamities upon Yisrael. They make parades about it, they’re proud of it.”

“Unfortunately, even people who are considered Yereiyim [G-d fearing] supported it, it’s an unparalleled bushah – people who represent Torah and religion. We need to be greatly mechazeik in this matter very much – it’s a very stringent matter, it’s the lowest thing there is.”

“These are things that never happened before, to make it public – it’s a great bushah. On the other hand, when I heard about the appointment, I thought that maybe the time of the Moshiach had come because it says chutzpah yasge [chutzpah will increase]. There were many chutzpos but here we’ve already reached a peak. We need to be careful not to bring those people close, not to allow them to complete a minyan.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)