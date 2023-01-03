New Communications Minister: “I’ll Revoke Kosher Phone Reform, Won’t Interfere With Sector’s Freedom”

Newly sworn-in Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi (Likud) said on Monday that he will revoke the kosher cell phone reforms of former minister Yoaz Hendel.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Karhi said: “Quite a few threatening headlines have been written since I received the appointment. I will not be deterred by headlines. I stand behind my words and intend to lead the media market in the direction of a free market and competition.”

“Only this I’ll tell you right now – the outgoing minister made a decision regarding cell phone usage habits among the Chareidi public. After delving into the subject, I found that the motivation for this reform was not out of concern for consumers but an attempt to interfere in the usage habits and preferences of private citizens.”

“In the coming days, I intend to sign the revocation of the kosher cell phone reforms. We will not interfere in the decisions of any user in any sector. The policy of the ministry under my direction will leave freedom in the hands of citizens.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)