Frum Man Walking With Baby Violently Attacked In Stamford Hill

A frum man walking with his wife and baby was violently attacked while walking in Stamford Hill, London.

“A racist male unhappy with the child’s speed pushed the 1-yr-old shouting ‘Move *** Jew, I will stab & kill you’ before cutting the victim on his face/hand,” Stamford Hill Shomrim wrote on Twitter.

The incident is only one in a recent spate of anti-Semtic attacks on Jews in London, including a man who entered a shop in Stamford Hill screaming: “Jews don’t give me a job. I have a gun.” He then emptied the till and ran off.

#HateCrime #Antisemitism#Racist male entered a shop on Stamford Hill #N16 screaming "Jews don't give me a job, I have a Gun" before emptying the till & making off If you recognise this male please contact @Shomrim & @MPSHackney Urgently ❗CAD 3129 03/01/23 pic.twitter.com/M7VFaKGLvH — Shomrim (Stamford Hill) (@Shomrim) January 3, 2023

Another particularly disturbing incident occurred on Sunday when an apparently mentally unbalanced woman verbally assaulted a frum adult man with Down Syndrome and then jumped on his 70-year-old mother, who required medical treatment for a suspected broken arm.

#HateCrime #Disabled A deranged female verbally assaulted a 30-year-old with #DownSyndrome before jumping on his 70-year-old mom leaving mom with a suspected broken arm on Clapton Common #E5 (Sunday 11am) Appeal for info 🙏 @MPSHackney CAD 4394 01/01/23 pic.twitter.com/KrncoNcf6a — Shomrim (Stamford Hill) (@Shomrim) January 3, 2023

