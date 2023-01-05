Frum Man Walking With Baby Violently Attacked In Stamford Hill

0

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

A frum man walking with his wife and baby was violently attacked while walking in Stamford Hill, London.

“A racist male unhappy with the child’s speed pushed the 1-yr-old shouting ‘Move *** Jew, I will stab & kill you’ before cutting the victim on his face/hand,” Stamford Hill Shomrim wrote on Twitter.

The incident is only one in a recent spate of anti-Semtic attacks on Jews in London, including a man who entered a shop in Stamford Hill screaming: “Jews don’t give me a job. I have a gun.” He then emptied the till and ran off.

Another particularly disturbing incident occurred on Sunday when an apparently mentally unbalanced woman verbally assaulted a frum adult man with Down Syndrome and then jumped on his 70-year-old mother, who required medical treatment for a suspected broken arm.

Shomrim (Stamford Hill)

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)