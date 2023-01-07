BDE: HaGaon HaTzaddik HaRav Yosef Lieberman, Z’tl, Is Niftar At The Age Of 95

HaGaon HaTzaddik Yosef Lieberman, z’tl, Rosh Yeshivas Shomrei HaChomos and the Rav of the Sadigura Beis Medrash in Jerusalem was niftar on Shabbos morning at the age of 95.

The nfitar, a descendant of the Chasan Sofer, was born in Pressburg, Slovakia. After he moved to Eretz Yisrael, he was appointed to serve as the Rosh Kollel of Shomrei HaChomos as well as the Rav of the Sadigura Beis Medrash.

HaRav Lieberman, z’tl, was a renowned posek and authored the Mishnas Yosef series of sefarim.

The levaya began at 10 p.m. at the Sadigura Beis Medrash on Rechov Shmuel Hanavi in Jerusalem and continued to Har HaMenuchos.

וכל בית ישראל יבכו את השריפה אשר שרף ה’

