Smotrich Slams Lapid: “Now You’re A BDS Supporter? Show Some Responsibility!”





Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich on Monday excoriated opposition leader Yair Lapid, saying that the former interim prime minister is leading a campaign against the government that could harm Israel’s economy.

Speaking at a Religious Zionist party meeting, Smotrich said: “Despite the important moves we are leading in the economic field, we are now seeing a political campaign led by opposition leader Yair Lapid to harm the Israeli economy.

“Yesterday I saw a video that Yair Lapid especially published that concluded that investments should be removed from Israel and transferred to Singapore. I want to address you Yair, you’re a former prime minister and finance minister – what happened to you? You don’t have a shred of responsibility? Have you become a supporter of BDS?”

“The opposition’s moves may cause some short-term damage but we’re convinced that the Israeli economy is bigger and stronger than them and will continue to grow for many years to come, together with the reforms we are bringing now and with the responsible and balanced budget we will bring to the government next month.

“The proper way to plan the economy, and recommended by the world’s leading experts is to put aside the background noise and focus on the data and numbers, and everyone who knows our plans for the coming years knows that Israel’s economy will strengthen and grow b’ezrat Hashem.

“That’s why I can wholeheartedly say to the citizens of Israel that they can trust the government, the Israeli economy, the Israeli industry, our high-tech industry, Israeli entrepreneurship, the Israeli financial institutions and the Israeli stock exchange. They are bigger and stronger than any specific and momentary political campaign.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)