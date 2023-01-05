DISTURBING: Lapid To Fly To US To Spur Jewish Groups To Sabotage Netanyahu

Opposition chairman Yair Lapid is scheduled to fly to the US next week in order to recruit Jewish organizations to join him in his battle against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s government, Israeli media reported on Thursday.

“What Lapid is doing now is disconcerting and irresponsible,” said Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli (Likud) on Wednesday, adding that Lapid is “doing the work of the BDS movement.”

“Lapid fails to understand that when he tells the whole world that Israel now has a dark government, the world doesn’t differentiate between the government and the state. No former prime minister has ever acted this way.”

Lapid had made numerous exaggerated statements about Netanyahu’s new government to international news outlets including claims that “Netanyahu is destroying democracy” and will “destroy Israel’s founding principles.”

