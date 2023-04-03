“NOT YOUR PLAYGROUND”: NYC Mayor Issues Stern Warning to Trump Fans Ahead of Arrest





NYC Mayor Eric Adams is telling New Yorkers not to worry about the drama that will unfold in Manhattan on Tuesday when Trump is indicted, saying that the NYPD will maintain peace and calm.

“New York City is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger,” he said to anyone who is planning to protest Trump’s arrest.

Adams also warned conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to “be on your best behavior.” Greene has been planning to protest Trump’s indictment during Tuesday’s proceedings.

The mayor said that everyone has a right to protest, but it most be done peacefully, a sentiment that was echoed by NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

“Everyone is able to have their voices heard peacefully while exercising their First Amendment rights,” Sewell said, adding that security is being ramped up outside Trump Tower and Manhattan Criminal Court.

“Violence and destruction are not part of legitimate lawful expression,” she said, noting that officials have not yet seen any evidence of a massive influx of protestors, despite Trump’s calls for his fans to demonstrate en masse.

Though massive protests may not occur, officials are still urging New Yorkers to take mass transit due to increased security and road closures that may result in the clogging of Manhattan roads.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)