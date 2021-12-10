Eric Adams to BLM: Don’t Mess With New York City

NYC Mayor-elect Eric Adams delivered a stern warning to Black Lives Matter on Thursday: don’t mess with New York City.

“We’re not going to surrender to those who are saying we’re going to burn down New York. Not my city,” Adams said at a Police Athletic Event in Manhattan.

“We’re not going to have a city where anarchists come from outside our city and go into a community such as Queens and destroy the community for their own selfish needs he desires,” he continued.

Adams’ message was directed at the entire Black Lives Matter movement, but particularly at Hawk Newsome, a BLM leader who threatened to unleash riots and bloodshed in NYC if his group’s demands weren’t met.

The mayor-elect also said that he’s happy that the other candidates in the Democratic primary for mayor lost to him, because “people who were talking about disarming police, running out business people from our city,” were running neck-and-neck with him in the race.

Adams also beseeched Big Apple business owners to bring their workers back in order to help the city recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I need you as business owners to tell your employees it’s time to come back to work,” he said. “When I drive down Fifth Avenue and Madison Avenue and I go into my hotel spaces and my office spaces and they’re empty I’m concerned. You can’t run a city like New York remotely.”

