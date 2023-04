We regret to inform you of the tragic petira of Reb Chaim Bloom Z”L, who was tragically killed after being struck by a car that collided with another vehicle at 13th Avenue & 50th Street moments after the zman on Wednesday, Erev Pesach.

Reb Chaim z”l was just 23 years old.

The Levaya took place on Friday morning (2nd day Yom Tov) 10:00AM in front on the Bobov45 Shul.

Besuros tovos.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)