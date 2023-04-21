Right-Wing Sector Prepares For Million-Man Rally: “They Won’t Steal The Elections!”





The right-wing sector in Israel is preparing for a “million-man rally” in front of the Knesset in Jerusalem next week.

The rally, scheduled for Thursday, April 20, the day after Yom Ha’atzmaut, is in support of the government’s plan for judicial reform. The demonstrators, under the banner of “They Won’t Steal The Elections From Us!” will demand that the government pass the judicial reform in the upcoming Knesset summer session.

The organizers of the rally, Likud MK Avichay Buaron and media consultant Berale Crombie, along with a long list of right-wing organizations and social activists, said that thousands of participants have registered for hundreds of buses to the rally from all over the country. Many more thousands are still expected to register prior to the event.

Dozens of Dati Leumi Rabbanim published a letter on Thursday calling on the public to participate in the demonstration.

The letter states: “B’Chadei Hashem, Am Yisrael chose a Jewish and nationalist government that will work for Toras Yisrael, Am Yisrael and Eretz Yisrael. It’s inconceivable that the minority will impose its opinions on the majority through violence and creating anarchy in the streets. We’re brothers, we’ll continue to love one another without reservations or boundaries, but our love for our brothers won’t affect our resolve to work for the necessary rectification of our justice system.”

“In light of the magnitude of the hour and the urgency of the matter, we call on the general public to join the million-man rally that will be held on Vav Iyar in Jerusalem near the Knesset, the day after our Yom Ha’atzmaut. Everyone’s presence is important! We call on the representatives of the national camp to continue the legislation and we support their efforts at this important time.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)