Transformation At Yeshivas Mir: The Yeshivah Within The Yeshivah





A major change at Yeshivas Mir in Jerusalem began with the start of the summer zeman this week, with the entire Beis Shalom building allocated to the “yeshivah within Yeshivas Mir” – the shiur of HaGaon HaRav Asher Arielli.

HaRav Arielli’s shiur, the largest shiur in the Olam HaYeshivos, is now officially becoming a separate yeshivah within the Mir.

Beis Shalom will house HaRav Arielli’s chaburah, including tefillos and sedarim. This will be the first time that tefillos will be held in Beis Shalom.

Another change is that the daily shiur will be delivered at 12:20 p.m. instead of 6 p.m. In addition, HaRav Arielli will also now deliver a shiur in Hebrew for Israelis on Sunday through Wednesday evenings and on Friday morning.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)