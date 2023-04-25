SHOCKING? Jordanian MP Arrested For Trying To Smuggle Weapons To Terrorists In Israel





Jordanian parliament member Imad Adwan was arrested on Sunday at the Allenby border crossing by Israeli authorities for allegedly attempting to use his diplomatic credentials to smuggle hundreds of assault rifles and guns and over six million dollars worth of gold into Israel.

Adwan serves as a member of a pro-Palestinian committee in the parliament and in the past has praised Gazan terror groups such as Hamas and has called for armed resistance against the “Zionist enemy,” as seen in the video below.

Adwan is also a fierce critic of Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh.

The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs published a notice officially confirming the arrest of Adwan, stating: “We are following up with all the relevant bodies on the issue of the arrest of the member of parliament Imad Al-Adwan who was arrested by the Israeli authorities on the charge of arms and gold smuggling. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in cooperation with the relevant bodies in the Kingdom, is working to address the issue as soon as possible.”

In Israel, a gag order was placed on the details of the case.

