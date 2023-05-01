Likud Officials Say Yesh Atid Is Sabotaging Judicial Reform Talks





Senior Likud officials told Kan News that the lack of progress in the judicial reform negotiations between the opposition and coalition is due to the obstinance of Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid party.

The officials said that the Yesh Atid representatives are “doing everything possible to prevent agreements in the talks.”

The officials added that a compromise is only possible if the talks are held with Benny Gantz’s National Unity party without the Yesh Atid party.

One example the officials gave is that Yesh Atid is insisting on including the issue of the Chareidi draft law in the talks. Additionally, Yesh Atid has vastly different views on judicial reform than the National Unity party, making it impossible to form an agreement.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)