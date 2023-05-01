WATCH HISTORIC SPEECH: McCarthy Is 2nd House Speaker To Address The Knesset





US Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy made history on Monday when he addressed the Knesset at the opening of the Knesset’s summer session, the second House Speaker in Israeli history to do so. The first was Newt Gingrich in 1998.

McCarthy landed in Israel on Sunday on an official visit and as a leader of a bipartisan delegation of 17 members of Congress.

“It is an honor to join you in Jerusalem, the eternal capital of Israel,” McCarthy said. “This is my very first trip overseas as a US Speaker. There is no place I would rather be than right here, right now with my dear friends – all of you.”

Before leaving the Knesset, Netanyahu gifted McCarthy with a signed copy of his book BIBI: My Story.

Earlier on Monday, McCarthy held meetings with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog. Netanyahu and Herzog also held meetings with the members of the delegation.

The delegation’s first stop upon arriving in Israel was at the Kosel in Jerusalem.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)