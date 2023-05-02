TEHILLIM: Hagaon HaRav Shmuel Kamenetsky Suffers Stroke, Next 24 Hours Critical





After being hospitalized on Monday afternoon shortly after attending the levaya of Rav Meir Hershkowitz zt”l in Lakewood, doctors in Philadelphia have determined that Rav Shmuel Kamenetzky shlit”a suffered a stroke.

The Rosh Yeshiva is completely alert and aware, and is fully communicative. However, although his cognitive function was not affected, his motor skills were.

The situation is still evolving and doctors say the next 24 hours are critical.

Rav Shmuel has specifically requested that people daven for his refuah sheleima.

Please daven on behalf of Shmuel ben Itta Ettel.

YWN will continue providing updates as they become available.

