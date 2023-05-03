“OUT OF HERE”: Trump Tosses Left-Wing Reporter From His Plane After “Fake News” Questions





Donald Trump still won’t stand for the mainstream media’s shenanigans, and his recently reported action aboard his plane shows it.

According to reports, an NBC News reporter asked Trump about Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s probe into hush money payments he allegedly made in 2016 during a press gaggle aboard Trump’s private plane, Hair Force One.

NBC News reporter Vaughn Hillyard told Trump that he seemed “frustrated” by the investigation. Trump fired right back, telling the left-leaning outlet’s reporter not to ask any more questions.

“I’m not frustrated by anything,” Trump said. “What am I, frustrated? I just did a speech for two hours. I’m not frustrated by it. It’s a fake investigation. We did nothing wrong. I told you that. … It’s the exact opposite. This is fake news, and NBC is one of the worst at it. Don’t ask me any more questions.”

“I heard you’re a nice guy from NBC, but you’re not,” Trump added for good measure.

Hillyard apparently didn’t get the gist of what the former president had just told him, because he later tried asking another question.

“I don’t want to talk to you. You’re not a nice guy,” Trump replied, before the 2024 GOP frontrunner dropped the hammer.

As the reporter ignored Trump and continued asking his question, the former president grabbed the reporter’s phones and tossed them to the side before instructing aides to kick the NBC flack off his plane.

“Let’s go, get him out of here. Out of here. Out of here,” Trump said.

The incident reportedly occurred on March 25, days before Trump was officially indicted by a Manhattan grand jury.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)