British Airways, Iberia, SAS, Eurowings, Swiss and More Restart Flights to Tel Aviv as U.S. Carriers Resume Service

British Airways has confirmed it will restart daily flights between London Heathrow and Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport, joining a growing list of European carriers restoring scheduled service to Israel. Spain’s Iberia will relaunch its Madrid–Tel Aviv route, rejoining Air Europa which recently resumed operations on the same city pair.

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) will resume its Copenhagen–Tel Aviv route next week after a nine-year hiatus. Germany’s low-cost carrier Eurowings and Swiss International Air Lines are also resuming flights, while Italy’s ITA Airways and Air India are expected to restore service by year-end.

The return of major European airlines is beginning to ease the surge in fares that followed months of reduced capacity. Winter ticket prices on key routes have already fallen sharply as seat supply improves.

U.S. carriers are also returning. American Airlines announced it will resume daily nonstop flights between New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport and Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport beginning March 28, deploying Boeing 777-200ER aircraft; tickets go on sale October 27. The move follows United Airlines’ resumption of Newark–Tel Aviv service in July and Delta Air Lines’ restart of JFK–Tel Aviv service on September 1, which now operates seven times weekly.

The coordinated return of transatlantic and European services signals a broader normalization of air links with Israel after months of disruptions, offering travelers more capacity and downward pressure on fares ahead of the winter season.

