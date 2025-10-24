Porush: “The Attorney General Is Obsessed With Persecuting The Torah World”

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara sent a letter on Thursday to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu ordering him to increase enforcement efforts against bnei yeshivos.

She claimed in her letter that the current situation “constitutes a severe violation of equality, which cannot be legally justified.” She did not address the issue of the violation of religious rights being carried out against bnei yeshivos.

MK Meir Porush responded, “The Attorney General’s latest letter to the Prime Minister once again reflects her obsession with targeting the Torah world. Never before has any issue received such attention from an attorney general.”

“Baharav-Miara is essentially the Attorney General for persecuting the Torah world. The prime minister knows that the more he acts in accordance with her wishes, the more she will demand additional sanctions that will harm Am Yisrael.”

A day earlier, following the arrests of several bnei yeshivos, Porush stated, “Once again, the Attorney General sent the Military Police to arrest young men whose only ‘crime’ is limmud Torah.”

“Although months of this draconian rampage against the Torah world have failed to achieve the goals she set, she refuses to acknowledge her failure and is trying to drag the Jewish people into a civil war.”

Baharav-Miara is also continuing her campaign to invent new sanctions against Chareidim.

