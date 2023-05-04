“NATIONAL EQUALITY DAY:” Protests Next To Ponevezh, Home Of Hagaon Harav Gershon Edelstein





Leftists protested throughout the country on Thursday as part of the National Equality Day against Chareidim and National Disruption Day against the government of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Unlike previous protests that focused mainly on judicial reform and Chareidim, the “protests” on Thursday were against an eclectic variety of issues, including discrimination against women and Arabs, the high rate of murder and violence in Arab society, and the soaring cost of living. Protests began early in the morning and are scheduled to take place through the evening.

The protests in Bnei Brak next to Ponevezh Yeshivah and the home of HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein had a very poor turnout, with just several dozen people chanting: “No reconciliation without enlistment.”

One of the protesters at the protest next to the home of HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein was former public security minister Omer Bar-Lev (Labor). After Netanyahu returned to power, Bar-Lev was appointed as the chairman of the board of directors of Angel Bakery. The Chareidi public is furious about the bizayon to the k’vod HaTorah of the 100-year-old Rosh Yeshivah and a call for a boycott against the Angel Bakery chain unless they dismiss Bar-Lev has been spreading like wildfire.

יו"ר דירקטוריון אנג'ל מפגין מול ביתו של מנהיג הציבור החרדי הרב אדלשטיין ועוד מנופף בכך.. הציבור החרדי לא אמור לתת פרס למי שמכה בו. אפשר להסתדר גם בלי אנג'ל pic.twitter.com/679gEoArk9 — אבי רבינא Avi Ravina (@AviRabina) May 4, 2023

טרנד חם בסטטוסים ובקבוצות החרדיות בשעה האחרונה. מהמר שעד הערב מחלקת ניהול המשברים של אנג'ל תבין שהיא בבעיה חמורה pic.twitter.com/bIUaLILLfU — אברהם גרינצייג (@avigrin10) May 4, 2023

Protesters threw mannequins outside the homes of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir in Kiryat Arba to “protest” against what they claim is Ben-Gviv’s failure to address the many murders in Arab areas.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)