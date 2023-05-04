“NATIONAL EQUALITY DAY:” Protests Next To Ponevezh, Home Of Hagaon Harav Gershon Edelstein

0
Protest in Bnei Brak. (Screenshot)

Leftists protested throughout the country on Thursday as part of the National Equality Day against Chareidim and National Disruption Day against the government of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Unlike previous protests that focused mainly on judicial reform and Chareidim, the “protests” on Thursday were against an eclectic variety of issues, including discrimination against women and Arabs, the high rate of murder and violence in Arab society, and the soaring cost of living. Protests began early in the morning and are scheduled to take place through the evening.

The protests in Bnei Brak next to Ponevezh Yeshivah and the home of HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein had a very poor turnout, with just several dozen people chanting: “No reconciliation without enlistment.”

One of the protesters at the protest next to the home of HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein was former public security minister Omer Bar-Lev (Labor). After Netanyahu returned to power, Bar-Lev was appointed as the chairman of the board of directors of Angel Bakery. The Chareidi public is furious about the bizayon to the k’vod HaTorah of the 100-year-old Rosh Yeshivah and a call for a boycott against the Angel Bakery chain unless they dismiss Bar-Lev has been spreading like wildfire.

Ex-minister Omer Bar-Lev at the protest outside the home of HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein.

Protesters threw mannequins outside the homes of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir in Kiryat Arba to “protest” against what they claim is Ben-Gviv’s failure to address the many murders in Arab areas.

The bloody mannequins outside the home of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. (Brothers In Arms)
Protesters blocking the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)